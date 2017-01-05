Woman charged with DUI, open container following shooting incident in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — On Tuesday, January 3, North Charleston Police officers responded to a call about shots fired in Lilac St. and Hassell Avenue, which is near E. Montague Avenue.

According to police, a woman’s vehicle was struck by a bullet. When officers pursued the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect shot at the officer. The officer caught up to the suspect and conducted a felony traffic stop. Police arrested the suspect, Channell Lashay Brown, 28.

During the investigation, police discovered that Brown’s driver’s license was suspended for cancelling her insurance in June 2016. Police also found an open beer can in the front cup holder of Brown’s vehicle. She is facing DUI and open container charges.

Brown is due in court on January 25.