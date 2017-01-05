Teenager charged with criminal sexual conduct in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s office arrested the person who they say is responsible for a sexual assault which occurred in the Murrells Inlet.

James E Klinger, 19, of Irmo, is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd Degree, and kidnapping.

On Tuesday, November 22, deputies responded to a sexual assault complaint which took place September 2016. The victim, a 15-year-old female, said Klinger sexually assaulted her several times during the month of September.

He was arrested on Wednesday, January 4.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Georgetown County Detention Center.