Structurally unsafe building forces street closures downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Beaufain Street between Barre Street and Ashley Avenue and Gadsden Street between Wentworth and Canal Streets have been closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic due to a private building at 4 Gadsden Street that has been deemed structurally unsafe.

These street closures are designed to ensure public safety as City officials work with the building’s owner, local preservationists and building safety experts to determine the best path forward for the historic structure.

Traffic at these intersections will be redirected.

If possible, citizens are encouraged to use alternate routes that avoid the affected area.

Drive Time Traffic