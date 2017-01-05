Streak of break-ins in West Ashley: 1 arrested

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is in custody after he burglarized a West Ashley home Thursday afternoon. Charleston police have not identified the man nor if he is connected to a string of burglaries that have been occurring in the Dupont-Wappoo neighborhood near Stono Park Elementary.

Investigators say at least 9 homes have been targeted in the Stono Park subdivision since December. Neighbors claim their count is least 12 homes and even more car break-ins. “What’s really scary is when it’s the same home burglarized multiple times,” said one neighbor.

The man arrested Thursday was caught after he broke into a house off Wappoo Drive at 3:30 p.m. There has been an increased police presence this week since two more break-ins occurred on Tuesday.

Police and K-9’s have been prowling the West Ashley Greenway since the strip of land links several of the homes that had been burglarized.

This is a developing story.