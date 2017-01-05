Southwest Airlines to end service at 2 Ohio airports

CINCINNATI (AP) – Southwest Airlines plans to end service at two Ohio airports while adding flights elsewhere in the region.

The Dallas-based carrier says it’s pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport and Dayton International Airport in June.

Instead of daily flights between Dayton and Chicago, it will offer Chicago and Baltimore-Washington flights from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

The Plain Dealer reports the airline wouldn’t immediately confirm whether its daily flights between Akron and Atlanta might be moved to Cleveland.

Southwest spokesman Dan Landson tells the Dayton Daily News that leaving cities isn’t easy decision but the carrier needed to go where it is needed most.

Dayton officials say the announcement reflects a growing trend of airlines concentrating service in larger hub markets.