Puppy Picks – Week 18

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Sherman the six-week-old spaniel mix.

This little guy has the *tall* task of picking Saturday night’s primetime playoff showdown, as the Seattle seahawks host the Detroit Lions…

The shermanator is too young for varsity football at the Charleston Animal Society — this puppy will stick to pickin’.

As curious as he is, Sherman isn’t too sure about the food. He is interested in the flag, though!

His blue eyes match the Lions royal blue logo. But Sherman ain’t about that mo-town magic, he’s all about the sizzle in Seattle.

Sherman is going with the Seahawks over the Detroit lions.