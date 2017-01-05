Police: Man wounds mom, then shoots self after pot argument

By Published:
WCBD-Shooting gun bullets

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old Pennsylvania man fatally shot himself after first wounding his mother after they argued about her finding marijuana in his clothes.

The Northampton County coroner has ruled Colin Williams’ death early Wednesday a suicide. His body was found in a car along with an unspecified type of gun about 2 a.m. Wednesday in Lower Mount Bethel Township.

Police believe Williams drove there after arguing with his mother, Carolyn Williams, on Tuesday afternoon after she found the drugs and paraphernalia while doing laundry.

Police say Colin Williams left and got a shotgun, which he fired from outside through a window. Some pellets hit the 49-year-old woman, but she’s expected to survive.

Carolyn Williams spent two years in prison after robbing a Bethlehem Township bank while wearing a clown costume in 2010.

