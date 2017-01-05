New Guidelines set for Peanut Allergy prevention

New guidelines released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases suggest parents should introduce peanuts into their child’s diet earlier than previously recommened. Finding’s show it could order to prevent the allergy from developing later on.

The new recommended age is a big change from the previous age of three.

Kathryn Vaughn, a mother of two in Charleston, said this is promising and agrees with the new guidelines.

Her son Will, now six-years-old, was diagnosed at16 months after having an allergic reaction to a peanut butter sandwich.

“Early detection is really the key to prevention.” said Vaughn.

She and her husband decided to go against recommendations put forth at the time because she wanted to know while he was a baby and not have to wait. Will was rushed to the hospital after the allergic reaction.

He now has to watch what he eats everywhere he goes and carry two EpiPens in case he has a reaction.

According to NIAH, peanut allergy “is a growing health problem for which no treatment or cure exists.”

The guidelines say those deemed high risk, infants with other allergies such as eczema or egg, should have foods introduced into their diets as early as four to six months.