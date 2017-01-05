Letter led to suicide watch, Roof’s cell search

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – An intelligence officer at the jail where Dylann Roof has been housed since his arrest says a concerning letter led to a search of Roof’s cell and placing him on suicide watch.

Lauren Knapp of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Roof was put on suicide watch after she intercepted a letter he’d written to his mother. The letter contained passages that seemed to portray suicide as positive.

Roof’s cell was searched after the August 2015 incident. It was at that time officials found a journal in which Roof wrote about his lack of remorse for those he killed weeks earlier at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Prosecutors talked about the journal in their opening statement for Roof’s sentencing trial.