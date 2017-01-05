King Street exit ramp from I-26 to close for drainage work

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Construction on Phase 3 of a $146 million drainage improvement project in Charleston is now underway.

The work requires the closure of the exit ramp from I-26 eastbound to King Street, starting the evening of Monday, Jan. 9.

This phase of the drainage work includes the construction of two large tunnels up to 150 feet below ground surface. Eventually, these tunnels will connect to a pump station—to be built in a later phase of the project—that will hold three pumps, each capable of pumping 120,000 gallons of stormwater per minute.

The work and the closure of the exit ramp is expected to continue into the summer of 2019.

There are three alternate routes to king street from I-26.