Justin Timberlake is part owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, and since his team was in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers Tuesday night he decided to take in the game. Yes, he was able to swing really good seats to watch his team get crushed.

After the game, he also got to go out on the court and take a few half court shots in a mostly empty Staples Center. Because he’s Justin freakin’ Timberlake, that’s why.

Not a bad thing — he nailed two of them. Is there anything this guy doesn’t do well?

Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!! A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke… A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:34pm PST