Judge delays Roof state trial on murder charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Dylann Roof’s trial in a South Carolina court on nine counts of murder for the killings of black worshippers at a Charleston church has been delayed.

Jury selection in the state death penalty trial was supposed to begin Jan. 17. But Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson’s order Thursday said the delay is needed because the Roof’s federal death penalty trial on hate crime charges is still going on.

Nicholson’s order did not give a new date for the trial to start.

State prosecutor Scarlett Wilson has said she wants to review the federal trial before deciding how to proceed in state court.

Roof is charged with murder in state court for the 2015 killings at Emanuel AME in Charleston.