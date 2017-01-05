Judge delays Roof state trial on murder charges

By Published:
roof

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Dylann Roof’s trial in a South Carolina court on nine counts of murder for the killings of black worshippers at a Charleston church has been delayed.

Jury selection in the state death penalty trial was supposed to begin Jan. 17. But Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson’s order Thursday said the delay is needed because the Roof’s federal death penalty trial on hate crime charges is still going on.

Nicholson’s order did not give a new date for the trial to start.

State prosecutor Scarlett Wilson has said she wants to review the federal trial before deciding how to proceed in state court.

Roof is charged with murder in state court for the 2015 killings at Emanuel AME in Charleston.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s