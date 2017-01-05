Help Police find two missing teens from North Carolina

South Carolina (WCBD)- Police need the public’s help to find two teens that were reported missing January 3rd from North Carolina. Officials say they could be in South Carolina.

River Boyd, 16, and Macayla Wallace, 14, went missing January 3, 2017 at approximately 8 am in Southport, North Carolina. The pair are traveling in a 2007 Silver Honda Civic with North Carolina license plate BBY4237.

They may be in South Carolina or possibly Georgia. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of the pair shortly before they went missing, which shows what they were wearing.

Macayla is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. River is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have seen or have any information regarding Macayla or River call Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-7490 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).