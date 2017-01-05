Delta travelers may change tickets due to possible winter storm

(WCBD) — Delta Airlines is giving travelers in the Southeast the option to change their flights due to a possible winter storm. Customers who want to cancel their trips due to a significant flight delay or cancellation will be elligible for a refund for the unused portion of their ticket.

Travelers who wish to do so can edit their itinerary on delta.com or can contact Reservation Sales to make changes to their itinerary.

In a post on their website, Delta officials said, “Even if your flight is not canceled, you may make a one-time change to your ticket without fee if you are scheduled to travel to, from, or through the following destinations during the specified time periods listed below.”

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Atlanta, GA (ATL)

Birmingham, AL (BHM)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Chattanooga, TN (CHA)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

Huntsville, AL (HSV)

Jacksonville, NC (OAJ)

Knoxville, TN (TYS)

Nashville, TN (BNA)

New Bern, NC (EWN)

Newport News, VA (PHF)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)

Tri-Cities, TN (TRI)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

The impacted travel dates are Friday, January 6, through Saturday, January 7. Tickets must be reissued on or before Tuesday, January 10. Re-booked travel must begin on or before Tuesday, January 10.

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Southeastern US, we’ve issued a waiver for January 6-7. More here: https://t.co/0soabC8KV8 — Delta (@Delta) January 4, 2017

