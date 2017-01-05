Dan Simmons’ son recalls love for cars, driving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – One of the nine Charleston church members killed in a racially motivated attack is being described as a man who loved his family and would travel to be with those he loved.

Dan Simmons’ namesake son, Dan Jr., testified Thursday about his father and his love for cars.

Known as “Dapper Dan” to some for his flashy attire, Simmons was among the first black bus drivers hired by Greyhound. The son says his father lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed spreading the word of God to his congregations and others ministers.

Simmons was the 12th witness to testify this week at the sentencing trial of Dylann Roof, who was convicted in the killings.