Crime Stoppers offer reward for information on Walterboro homicide case from April 2016

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — The Walterboro Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry are investigating a home invasion that resulted in a homicide. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for anyone with information on this case.

On Monday, April 18, 2016 around 12:30 a.m., officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to a home Lewis Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers met with a woman who said she and her boyfriend were asleep in their bed when they heard a loud knock on the door. The loud knock was followed by a gun shot into the door. The door was kicked in, and several unknown suspects entered the residence and gunfire was exchanged between the woman’s boyfriend and the suspects, according to Walterboro police.

According to police, the woman said one of the suspects yelled that he has been hit, and all the suspects ran from the residence. The boyfriend was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident, or anyone who see suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.