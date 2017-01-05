Crews work to extinguish West Ashley house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in West Ashley.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, firefighters from the North Charleston, Charleston City, and St. Andrews departments responded to the fire in the 70 block of Norview Drive on January 5.

No injuries were reported.

