Cannonball found in Richland County neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A cannonball was found in a Richland County neighborhood Thursday evening.

The antique military ordnance was found in the Olympia neighborhood just before 8:30 p.m. on January 5, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

The Texas Street home where the cannonball was found was evacuated as a precaution.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.