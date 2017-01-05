Berkeley residents could soon vote on a new form of government

Several Berkeley County Councilmembers sent Supervisor Bill Peagler a letter requesting a change to county government that could eventually eliminate Peagler’s job.

County Council vice-chair Jack Schurlknight says six members of Berkeley County Council sent Peagler the letter, stating they are calling a special council meeting Friday to discuss the county’s form of government. “To have first reading on a referendum that we feel like needs to be put on the ballot.”

The referendum would let voters decide whether to keep Berkeley County as an elected supervisor form of government, or to get rid of the elected Supervisor and replace him with an administrator appointed by county council.

But how does this impact you, the taxpayer? “I feel like there’s a price-point on industry coming in as far as the fee in lieu. You don’t want to exceed that price point to where you’re losing money.”

He believes hiring a trained administrator could save tax dollars and create a better quality of life by knowing which companies to bring to Berkeley County.

Schurlknight says you would also have more of a voice in the way the county is being run. “The reason I say that is that you’ll have eight council members and you’ll have an administrator answering to those council members.”

Supervisor Bill Peagler did not talk to us about this story.

If the referendum passes, it would take effect Jan 1, 2019, the day after Peagler’s current term expires.

Back in 2008, 65% of Berkeley county voters voted against a similar change. But Schurlknight says lots of companies like Volvo moving in means voters could believe a change is needed now.

The first vote on this referendum takes place at that special called county council meeting Friday at 3pm at the county office building in Moncks Corner.

If the referendum is put on the ballot, voters could vote on it March 28th, the same day special elections are already scheduled in Goose Creek and Hanahan.

