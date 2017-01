NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston woman is charged in the death of a toddler.

According to the State Attorney General’s Office, 56-year-old Clara Jean Ellis was arrested Wednesday, January 4 on a homicide by child abuse charge.

Seventeen-month-old Payton Elizabeth Williams died in April 2014 at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Charges have been dropped against the child’s father.