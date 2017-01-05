Authorities search for suspect in fatal hit and run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run.

On Monday, December 19th 2016 at approximately 7:27 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross US-17 (Crosstown Expressway) at the Coming Street intersection.

Following the collision, the vehicle continued north on US-17 toward I-26 without stopping to render aid or provide information.

The pedestrian suffered a fatal injury as a result of the collision.

Authorities are searching a full-size sedan. The vehicle should be burgundy/ maroon in color and have damage to its front end including a missing headlight or fog light.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or the driver involved should contact Sergeant Matt Wojslawowicz or Investigator Heather Marcell at (843) 965-4084 or call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.