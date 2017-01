WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) —The Walterboro Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Kendrick Douglas Bright, 36, of Walterboro was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday, January 3.

According to Bright’s wife, the 36-year-old left their home Friday, December 30 for work and never returned home.

He was last seen driving a 2002 4 door black Honda Accord bearing SC Tag FHW270.

If you have any information, contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811 or 911.