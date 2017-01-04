Woman, kids had no time to hide before shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a South Carolina woman and her two children who were killed by their father had no time to hide after he shot his way through a back door.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Capt. Adam Myrick said Wednesday that 26-year-old Marissa Reynoso and her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter were found in a bedroom of their West Columbia home.

Myrick says Reynoso’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Jorge Chavez, promptly killed himself, and that all the shooting was done by the time deputies arrived about a minute after being dispatched.

Reynoso called 911 Sunday evening to report her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into the home, then screamed “He has a gun!” about 40 seconds into the call.