Widow of Clementa Pinckney describes night of church shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The widow of a pastor and state senator slain by Dylann Roof is describing for jurors the night the white man killed her husband and eight other black church members.
Jennifer Pinckney testified Wednesday that she was in her husband’s office with their daughter when she heard gunshots. She says she locked the door and shoved her daughter under a desk. She put her hand over her daughter’s mouth and told her to be quiet.
Pinckney was the first witness called to testify during the sentencing phase of Roof’s trial. Jurors are deciding whether to send him to prison for life or to death.
Roof is representing himself during the sentencing phase. He told jurors earlier that there is nothing wrong with psychologically. He didn’t offer any remorse for the killings or explain his motivations.