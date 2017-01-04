Widow of Clementa Pinckney describes night of church shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The widow of a pastor and state senator slain by Dylann Roof is describing for jurors the night the white man killed her husband and eight other black church members.

Jennifer Pinckney testified Wednesday that she was in her husband’s office with their daughter when she heard gunshots. She says she locked the door and shoved her daughter under a desk. She put her hand over her daughter’s mouth and told her to be quiet.

They heard the gunshots and locked the door to the office where they hid. #EmanuelAME #DylannRoof #Chsnews @WCBD — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

The dispatcher told her to say under the desk in the office even though the police were there. #EmanuelAME #DylannRoof #Chsnews @WCBD — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

"There was a lot of them." She tells dispatcher about the shots. "I won't let them hurt you," she says to her daughter. #EmanuelAME @WCBD — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

Pinckney was the first witness called to testify during the sentencing phase of Roof’s trial. Jurors are deciding whether to send him to prison for life or to death.

Roof is representing himself during the sentencing phase. He told jurors earlier that there is nothing wrong with psychologically. He didn’t offer any remorse for the killings or explain his motivations.