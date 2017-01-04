Utah boy unhurt after dramatic ski lift rescue

SUNDANCE, Utah– A harrowing rescue of a young boy dangling from a Utah ski lift was caught on camera.

The boy was skiing with his friends at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah when he got snagged by the moving chair lift.

Clint Ashmead saw it first hand. His dramatic cell phone video shows the boy dangling from the lift with his backpack stuck in the chair.

Lift operators immediately stopped the lift.

They were able to climb into the chair and lift the boy back in.

Officials say a person got caught on the lift last week, as well.

The boy was not hurt.