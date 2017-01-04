Thoughtful hairstylist makes haircut more comfortable for boy with autism

(WFLA) — For children with autism, getting through daily tasks can sometimes be extra difficult for everyone involved.

But, a devoted hairstylist made all the difference to one little boy who finally enjoyed a comfortable and calm haircut.

His mother, Jennifer McCafferty, shared a touching post on Facebook around the holidays, and it went viral.

McCafferty said taking her son, Isaiah, to get a haircut is not an easy feat.

“He hates having anything near his ears, the sound of clippers sends him into a tailspin,” McCafferty said. “This evening was no different.”

McCafferty said she was went to a Charleston Sports Clips and was about ready to give up. But hairstylist, Kaylen, went above and beyond to make Isaiah feel comfortable.

“She sat on the floor with my baby in her lap, and she cut his hair,” McCafferty said. “They talked about Dory and Christmas, and she even let him spray her with her water bottle.”

McCafferty told WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross, the small act of kindness did more for their family than most people realize.

“Autism can be so very, very hard, but people like this make our days just a little easier,” McCafferty said.

McCafferty’s post has been shared more than 27,000 times and has more than 94,000 likes.

The stylist replied to McCafferty’s post and said she was beyond happy she could make his experience less stressful and scary.