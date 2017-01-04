Templeton postponing decision on 2018 governor’s race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – One of the top Republicans expected to enter South Carolina’s governor’s race is postponing her decision.

Catherine Templeton told The Associated Press Wednesday that encouragement from those urging her to run “has been overwhelming.” Templeton says she’ll wait until spring to make a final decision however, adding that “running for governor is not something to be taken lightly.”

Templeton said she spoke out after an AP story on next year’s race. The expected early departure of Nikki Haley to serve as U.N. ambassador means current Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will likely be running as an incumbent in 2018.

The anti-union attorney has run South Carolina’s labor and public health departments.

Templeton says, “right now, I just want to listen to the people of South Carolina.”