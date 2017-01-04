Teenager wanted after stealing car in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a teenager accused of stealing a car in West Ashley in November.

Authorities say Tevin Jawaun Glover, 19, is wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, in connection with a 2016 Ford Edge being stolen from Ashley River Road.

The vehicle was recovered after the teen fled from a traffic stop on Thanksgiving evening.

Glover is described as an African-American man, standing at 5’8, weighing 138 pounds.

If you know where Glover may be, call 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.