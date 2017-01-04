Suspect detained after firing shots at officers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — On Tuesday, January 3, North Charleston Police officers responded to a call of reported gunshots fired. While officers were in the area, a vehicle sped by and fired shots, according to North Charleston Police.

An officer returned fire. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Piedmont St and Bolton Street. One person was detained. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

SLED is investigating the discharge of the officer’s weapon.

