Search is on for suspect in North Charleston gas station robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following an armed robbery Wednesday evening.

Just before 8 p.m. on January 4, authorities responded to the Kangaroo Express at 5255 Rivers Avenue.

Witnesses say the suspect entered the store wearing all black clothing, a black hoodie, black gloves, and a red bandana covering his face. He pointed a handgun at the clerks and demanded money from the registers. He then fled on foot towards Rivers Ave/526, according to a news release.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

