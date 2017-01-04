SC State Representative Chris Corley indicted on domestic violence charge

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that a grand jury has now indicted South Carolina State House Representative Chris Corley on criminal domestic violence and weapon charges.

He was charged with one count of Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and one count Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

Last week, Representative Corley was arrested and charged after getting into a physical altercation with his wife.

She says Corley punched her in the face and only stopped when he saw blood and heard their children screaming.

While in front of them, she says he also threatened to kill her.

South Carolina law requires he now be suspended from the House.

Corley represents nearly 37,000 thousand people in the South Carolina Statehouse.

House Speaker Jay Lucas (District 65-Darlington) issued the following statement:

The Aiken County Grand Jury has indicted Representative Chris Corley on multiple felony charges. Pursuant to state law, he has been suspended effective immediately from the South Carolina House of Representatives. Because this case is an open investigation, additional inquiries should be directed to the SC Attorney General’s office.