Roof gives brief statement to jury during start of sentencing trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof did not ask jurors to spare his life or for the death penalty during his brief opening statement at his sentencing trial.

The soft-spoken Roof told jurors Wednesday that there is nothing wrong with him psychologically and that his lawyers forced him to go through two competency hearings.

"I chose to represent myself to prevent my lawyers from presenting mental health evidence and that is absolutely true." –#DylannRoof — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

It isn’t because I have a mental illness I don’t want you to know about and it isn’t because I am trying to keep a secret. -Roof — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

My lawyers forced me to go to 2 competency hearings and eventually those will be public record. -Roof #DylannRoof #chsnews @wcbd — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

He stood at a podium and slowly and calmly spoke to the jurors, glancing occasionally at notes in front of him. He told jurors there wasn’t anything he was trying to keep secret from them and said he was better at embarrassing himself than anyone else.

You might ask—what is the point? I am not going to lie to you either by myself or through anyone else. -Roof #DylannRoof @wcbd #Chsnews — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

There's nothing wrong with me psychologically. Anything that you heard from my lawyers in the last phase, I ask you to forget it -Roof @WCBD — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

Roof’s lawyers indicated he wanted to represent himself because he was worried they might present embarrassing evidence about him or his family.

Prosecutors asked jurors to sentence Roof to death, saying the “horrific acts” of killing nine black church members in June 2015 deserved capital punishment. The prosecutors say Roof didn’t show any remorse, and they read a portion from a journal found in Roof’s jail cell six weeks after his arrest. In the journal, Roof said he had not wept for any of the victims and did not regret what he did.

It is worse bc it was not just one person, the defendant didn't stop after killing just one person…he killed 9 people. #DylannRoof #@wcbd — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

It is worse because of the reason he killed them. He killed them bc of the color of their skin. #DylannRoof #EmanuelAME #Chsnews @wcbd — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

The death penalty is justified by this defendants horrific acts. You will hear additional evidence of his horendous acts. #DylannRoof @wcbd — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017

"I did all I can do. Now, it is in the hands of my brothers," Prosecutor says Roof wrote in prison journal. #DylannRoof #Chsnews @wcbd — Ashley Rae Yost (@AshleyWCBD) January 4, 2017