Mount Pleasant may deem murals public art

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Mount Pleasant restaurants are getting a lot of media attention lately, but not because of their food. Moe’s Southwestern Grill and Smoke BBQ on the town’s radar because of their murals.

In December of 2016, the town council voted 4-3 for the murals to taken down because of a vaguely written town ordinance. “any object or thing that draws attention to someone is considered a sign,” said Councilman Mark Smith, “but that’s pretty broad.”

Smith is leading the effort to have the murals recognized as art and not marketing ploys. “Well if Marilyn Monroe perhaps had a burrito and Al Capone was eating some nachos and John Lennon were having a Joey bag of donuts,” said Smith, “then perhaps it would be an advertisement.”

Smith’s presented to the town’s Police, Legal, and Judicial committee on Tuesday an option to allow the display of public art. It was unanimously approved and will go before full council on January 10th for a vote.