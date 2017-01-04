Marijuana advocates to hand out joints at Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of marijuana legalization advocates plan to hand out thousands of joints during President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Pro-marijuana organization DCMJ will begin distributing the 4,200 joints at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the west side of Dupont Circle. The participants will then walk to the National Mall.

At four minutes and 20 seconds into Mr. Trump’s speech, DCMJ founder Adam Eidinger says protesters will light up.

He says the giveaway is legal as long as it’s done on District of Columbia land. Those smoking on federal land risk arrest.

Eidinger says the group wants to send a message that the federal government should legalize cannabis.

Marijuana advocates are concerned about what actions attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama would take on the issue. Sessions has previously spoken out against marijuana legalization.

