Kim Kardashian makes long-awaited return to social media

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 16, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. After an encounter with armed robbers in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, Kardashian West went social media silent. On Instagram, where she has more than 84 million followers, the most recent posts were from the day before, having spent fashion week happily sharing snippets of video and photos, including one showing her massive diamond ring. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Kim Kardashian has made her long-awaited return to social media, three months after going silent in the wake of being held up and robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry at a Paris hotel.

Kardashian posted a picture of her with husband Kanye West and their two children on Instagram on Tuesday and captioned the photo, “family.” It was her first post on the platform since Oct. 3. She also returned to Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook with a series of posts. She responded to a fan’s excitement about her return with the note, “I missed you guys!”

Kardashian was known to be ever-present on social media before the Paris incident.

West and Kardashian have been the subject of breakup rumors following West’s hospitalization in November.

