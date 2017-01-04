Help find missing teen and grandma from Upstate

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for a teen who went missing after a visit to her grandmother’s home in Anderson County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the girl.

Deputies say 15-year-old Caroline Sally Hand lives with her father in Seneca. Caroline was supposed to be returned to her father at 5 p.m. Tuesday after a visit with her grandmother.

Sgt. Tim Rice, the Child/Elder abuse investigator for the Sheriff’s Office, was notified earlier this morning by deputies after they visited with the father. At the request of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office went to the grandmother’s home at an address on Winding River Drive in Anderson County, but the grandmother and Caroline were not at the home.

The grandmother is identified as 67-year-old Sally Geiger Brainerd.

Deputies continued to follow up on leads and information, but have not located Caroline and Brainerd. They’ve concerned because Caroline has health problems and only had enough medication to last through the late afternoon hours of Tuesday.

Caroline is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She does have a scar above one of her eyes that is a half-moon shape. According to Sgt. Rice in the conversations with the father, Caroline shies away from contact with people that she does not know.

Brainerd’s car is described as a 2007 gray Honda Accord with SC Tag BWL 868.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caroline Hand, her grandmother, Sally Geiger Brainerd, or who sees the vehicle that belongs to her grandmother, is asked to immediately call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.