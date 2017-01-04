Georgetown deputies searching for stolen motorcycle

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a stolen dirt bike.

At around 9:30 p.m. on December 30th, 2016, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a missing dirt bike from 74 Gambel Avenue in the Andrews section of Georgetown County.

The motorcycle is described as a 2004 Yamaha, predominantly blue, labeled with the number 98.

The victim last observed the motorcycle at about 10:00 p.m. on December 29th.

Anyone who has any information regarding the stolen motorcycle or this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (843) 546-5101.

Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.