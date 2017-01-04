Fatal Summerville hit and run suspect given $200k surety bond

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man faced the Bond court judge today, charged in a fatal hit and run accident on Thanksgiving.

Twenty-seven-year-old Antonio Vernon Nelson entered the courtroom, faced with killing 23 year old Brett Farmer. Farmer’s mom described what the accident did to her. “On Thanksgiving day everybody in this courtroom was able to spend time with their family. I had to tell the doctors to take my son off of life support.”

Hearing her speak brought tears to Nelson’s eyes, and he said he knew how she felt as he has four kids of his own. “Honest to God sir I did not know. I have an 11 mo old, a 2 year old, a 3 yr old and a 7 year old.”

According to the affidavit, Nelson hit Farmer with his Chevy Impala as Farmer was walking down Holiday drive at night. It says Nelson admitted to hitting Farmer and leaving, and taking his car with a busted windshield to his mother Valerie Nelson’s house where she arranged to replace the windshield. Valerie Nelson faces one charge of obstruction of justice.

In court today, Nelson said he did not realize what he had done. “I would just like to apologize to this mother. And it wasn’t on purpose sir. It was an accident.”

The judge gave Nelson a $201,275 surety bond.