Community reeling after Marion County volunteer firefighter killed in crash

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A crash in Marion County killed a volunteer firefighter Monday night.

LCpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday on a crossover on U.S. 76 at Schofield Road.

Southern says the driver of a 2016 Kia Soul collided with a 1998 Honda Civic, as the Civic driver tried to turn left off of 76 onto Schofield Road.

Southern says medics took the driver and a passenger in the Civic to the hospital, where the passenger later died. Both were wearing seat belts.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says the passenger was Amy Dimmery, 34, of Marion. She died of head injuries at the hospital.

Amy Dimmery dedicated most of her time as a volunteer firefighter at the Marion Rural Fire Department and down time with family and friends.

Her sudden death has left lifelong friends and firefighting colleagues in and around Marion County reeling from the loss of a woman who was an active member of a tight knit community.

“She loved helping people, she loved fire service, she was just getting into it really deep and it is just so heartbreaking she won’t be here to help people anymore,” said volunteer firefighter Reagan Jackson.

Marion Rural Fire Department Chief Billy Wallace tells News 13 Dimmery was a volunteer firefighter with the Marion Rural Fire Department for close to a year.

Colleagues say the 34-year-old had a passion for firefighting. Dimmery would have received her certification this year along with 19 year-old Reagan Jackson.

Mrs. Dimmery’s death hit especially hard at the Marion Rural Fire Department.

“We were taking classes together and we kind of got closer and started hanging out more,” said Jackson.

“I’ve known her family since I was little so I grew up with her kids and stuff…sad,” Jackson added.

Jackson says Dimmery was more than a firefighter but a mother and a role model. Which is what many say they will miss most.

“She liked doing what she did even though it was volunteer, she put her whole heart into it so she really cared about whatever she did no matter what it was,” explained Jackson.

Jackson says though her smile is gone it will carry on throughout the department.

“If you didn’t feel like you were happy all day or whatever you could just call her, she would be right there for you,” she said.

The Kia driver was the only person in the second vehicle, and did not suffer any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team.

The family of Amy Stone Dimmery says funeral arrangements will be posted later. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Marion Rural Fire Department.

The Marion Rural Fire Department recognized the loss of a fellow hero on its Facebook page late Monday night with the below post.