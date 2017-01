HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A car burst into flames Wednesday afternoon near a chicken coop in Driftwood.

North Hays County Fire & Rescue released photos from the scene, showing firefighters working to put out the fire at around 1:45 p.m. off of FM 150. The department says there were no injuries and the lucky chickens escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.