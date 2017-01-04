CCSD releases statement in regards to ‘elementary strings’ program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston community has expressed concerns after a premature release regarding the discontinuation of the school districts ‘elementary strings’ program was released.

The Charleston County School District released the following statement in regards to the communities concerns:

“We thank the community for the outpouring of interest and support we have received regarding the ‘elementary strings’ programs in our schools. In response to a communication that many parents received yesterday (January 3, 2017) related to discontinuing the programs in some of our elementary schools. We want you to know that this communication was released prematurely, before the matter had been discussed with senior district staff, the superintendent, and the Board of Trustees. CCSD is fully committed to continuing and even expanding the strings program and is resolutely determined to locate highly capable strings instructors for our students.

We want to assure our community that existing programs will continue this academic year and no decision relative to the elementary strings program has been made for the 2017-2018 school year.”