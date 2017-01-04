CCSD music program inspires lowcountry music venue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston community has expressed concerns after a premature release regarding the discontinuation of the school districts ‘elementary strings’ program was released.

The Charleston County School District released the following statement in regards to the communities concerns:

“We thank the community for the outpouring of interest and support we have received regarding the ‘elementary strings’ programs in our schools. In response to a communication that many parents received yesterday (January 3, 2017) related to discontinuing the programs in some of our elementary schools. We want you to know that this communication was released prematurely, before the matter had been discussed with senior district staff, the superintendent, and the Board of Trustees. CCSD is fully committed to continuing and even expanding the strings program and is resolutely determined to locate highly capable strings instructors for our students.

We want to assure our community that existing programs will continue this academic year and no decision relative to the elementary strings program has been made for the 2017-2018 school year.”

Eddie White, who organizes music performances at Awendaw Green, encourages schools to keep music programs alive.

He says the elementary strings music programs in Charleston County got his three kids interested in music. That lead them to high school band, and eventually, college music scholarships.

“I think I’d have had a different life if I had early music education as well…the ability to manage your time is so important in middle school, and it gives children focus,” White said.

White welcomes local musicians to his venue every Wednesday. Anyone can attend, but he asks for a $5 donation that goes to the performers.

“If you don’t have young musicians, you’ll never havve old musicians,” said White.