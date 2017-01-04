Authorities investigating two Dollar General store robberies in less than 2 hours

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating robberies at two businesses in less than two hours Wednesday evening.

Officials say deputies responded to the Dollar General Store at 3886 Savannah Highway at about 7:50 p.m. on January 4 for reports of a robbery.

The department was also sent to the 6143 Savannah Highway at about 9:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery as well.

We are working to learn more information from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The two businesses are about 7.7 miles apart, according to Google Maps.

