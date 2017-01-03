Teen pedestrian hit by vehicle hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Tuesday, January 3.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Owens Drive near Bell Drive, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, an 18-year-old student crossing the street to reach his bus stop was hit by a Toyota Camry. The victim was transported to Trident Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no crosswalks at this location, and investigators say speed was not a factor in this case.

The pedestrian was determined to be the sole contributor to the collision. No citations were issued.