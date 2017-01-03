Summerville hotel lawsuit moves forward

A court decision keeps the Summerville boutique hotel alive for now.

Nearly a year after hearing arguments on January 19, 2016 a judge’s ruling on December 28, 2016 moves the case forward to a potential jury trial.

Opponents of the hotel wanted a judge to rule on a handful of issues in the case against the town and the hotel.

The judge denied the motion for a summary judgement in his written order, which means the case moves forward to trial. No date has been set.

Opponents argued the town broke the law when they formed a redevelopment corporation, created a vision plan, and didn’t advertise the bidding process, among other issues.

The fight is over the planned boutique hotel on Richardson Ave and Cedar Street that would include condos, shops, restaurants, and a conference center.

The Mayor of Summerville tells News 2 it’s not likely the project is moving forward at all. He estimated the price tag soared to $60 million. Initial reports put a price tag of $25 million on the project.

Right now the town is still in a battle with developer Arthur Applegate. He demanded $13 million dollars to cover losses in potential profits from the private-public partnership on the project. The original plan gave ownership of the hotel and condos to the developer. The town would own the conference center and parking garage.

The project was approved in July 2014. By November of that year, renderings were released at a packed town council meeting. At that time, construction was expected to start in the Spring of 2015.