Senator asks court to wait on lt. gov. question

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s most powerful politician says the state Supreme Court should wait until and if the lieutenant governor’s office becomes vacant before deciding whether to settle a dispute over who fills it.

In court documents filed Tuesday evening, Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman argued justices would be “wading into a hypothetical arena” by issuing any ruling before Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster is actually sworn in as governor.

He notes that relies on several assumptions, including that U.S. senators confirm Gov. Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador.

Sen. Tom Davis wants the high court to settle a discrepancy on whether a constitutional amendment changing the lines of succession is in effect. If it is, McMaster could appoint his successor. Regardless, Leatherman has refused to become lieutenant governor.

Earlier Tuesday, Attorney General Alan Wilson agreed the justices must resolve the ambiguities