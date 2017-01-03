Second arrest made in deadly hit-and-run accident in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities made a second arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Thanksgiving day in Summerville.

Antonio Vernon Nelson, 27, North Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving under suspension — 2nd offense.

Authorities say 23-year-old Brett Farmer was struck by a vehicle near Azalea Square Shopping Center early November 25. Farmer was then transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

On December 15, Valerie Nelson, 39, of North Charleston, is charged with obstruction of justice. A judge set bail at $25,000.

Meantime, Nelson is expected to face a bond court judge on Wednesday, January 4 at 9 a.m. at the Berkeley County Detention Center.