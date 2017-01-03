Police: Woman stripped outside barber shop with kids nearby

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Rock Hill police say a woman exposed herself outside a barber shop where she said she was hired to clean while wearing lingerie and was visible to her four children.

Local media sources say Rock Hill police charged 28-year-old Latigra Charell Ervin Heath with indecent exposure and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

According to police, Heath told officers that she was being paid to clean the business dressed in red lingerie. The officers told her to stop because her children and others could see her. When officers answered a second call on Sunday, Heath was seen sitting inside the shop with her breasts exposed. The front door was locked.

Heath is in the York County jail under $25,000 bond. It’s not known if she has an attorney.