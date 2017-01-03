Lowcountry children’s store owner explains child furniture safety

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — A nanny cam video was recently released from London of a dresser falling on a toddler. The boy’s twin helped push the furniture off of him, and both boys were okay.

However, one Mt. Pleasant children’s store owner says there are ways to keep kids safe around large pieces of furniture.

Winn Query, owner of Baby Bloomers, says all the children’s furniture in his store comes with a way to secure the furniture to the wall. It’s a zip tie that connects to both the furniture and the wall. He says this prevents the dressers from falling on top of children.

If a piece of furniture does not come with the safety harness, Query says parents can purchase them from hardware stores.

Additionally, Query advises parents to decorate with furniture that is the appropriate height. A child’s bed should not be higher than his or her waist.