Georgetown County investigating New Year’s Day shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting.

Spokeswoman Alma Sierra says at about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to 436 Riverview Drive in reference to shots being fired.

Witnesses told authorities they heard multiple gunshots and saw multiple vehicles leaving the scene.

Another witness told investigators that someone was struck in the lower body.

The victim was transported to Tidelands Memorial Hospital in Georgetown with non-life threatening injuries.