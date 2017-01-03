Georgetown County investigating New Year’s Day shooting

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
police-tape

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting.

Spokeswoman Alma Sierra says at about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to 436 Riverview Drive in reference to shots being fired.

Witnesses told authorities they heard multiple gunshots and saw multiple vehicles leaving the scene.

Another witness told investigators that someone was struck in the lower body.

The victim was transported to Tidelands Memorial Hospital in Georgetown with non-life threatening injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s